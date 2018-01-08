Pearson’s third-period goal earns UMaine men’s hockey team overtime tie with Brown

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

The University of Maine men’s hockey team’s six-game winning streak came to an end but, thanks to sophomore center and co-captain Chase Pearson, the Black Bears’ unbeaten streak stretched to nine games on Monday night.

Pearson’s second goal of the game, coming with 5:34 remaining in regulation, enabled UMaine to salvage a 4-4 overtime tie with Brown University at Meehan Auditorium in Providence, Rhode Island.

Freshman defenseman Anea Ferrario’s first collegiate goal, coming with 7:45 left in the third period, had given Brown a 4-3 lead but Pearson answered just 2:11 later.

UMaine outshot Brown 5-0 in the five-minute overtime but couldn’t put the puck past Luke Kania, who wound up with 31 saves.

UMaine is now 11-7-2 overall while Brown is 5-8-3 including back-to-back 4-4 ties with New Hampshire and UMaine.

UMaine is 7-0-2 over its last nine games and 6-0-1 in its last seven road games.

The Black Bears, who broke into the U.S. College Hockey Online’s Top 20 this week in a 20th place tie with Miami of Ohio, will finish up their eight-game road trip with Hockey East games at Northeastern University on Friday and Saturday nights.

Rob McGovern made 26 saves for UMaine.

Pearson’s goal was his third in three games and was assisted by Mitch Fossier and Ryan Smith.

Pearson stickhandled in the offensive zone before ripping a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle past Kania.

Tyler Bird’s goal at the 14:21 mark of the second period tied it up at 3-3 and came just 2:08 after Pearson’s power-play goal had supplied the Black Bears with their second one-goal lead of the game.

Brady Keeper opened the scoring for UMaine just 3:17 into the game but Brent Beaudoin tied it up on the power play 2:22 later.

Tim Lappin’s goal 6:09 into the second period provided Brown with a 2-1 lead but Fossier drew UMaine level 2:52 later and Pearson made it 3-2 at the 12:13 mark when he one-timed a Eduards Tralmaks pass past Kania.

Pearson had an assist to go with his two goals and Fossier had two assists to accompany his goal. Tralmaks picked up a pair of assists.

Beaudoin had two assists to go with his goal for Brown.

UMaine went 1-for-2 on the power play while Brown was 1-for-5.