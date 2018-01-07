Skowhegan theater projectionist dies after fire in home theater

A Skowhegan theater projectionist died after an electrical fire inside his home theater on Friday, according to the Maine State Police.

William Lashon, 53, was found dead Saturday inside his home in Harvey’s mobile park after his mother called the Skowhegan police, telling them she had not seen Lashon since Thursday’s blizzard, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

Investigators said electrical wiring in a room that Lashon had converted into a home theater caused a fire sometime Friday. The fire did not spread, McCausland said.

Lashon was the projectionist at the Strand Cinema in Skowhegan, an 89-year-old, restored downtown theater, McCausland said.

Lashon’s death is believed to be the the first fire death of 2018, according to McCausland.

