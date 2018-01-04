Maine hunkers down for Thursday blizzard that could drop over a foot of snow

Beth Brogan | BDN Beth Brogan | BDN

Maine towns and cities are hunkering down ahead of a blizzard that is expected to gradually pick up strength throughout the day, batter the coast with hurricane-strength winds and drop over a foot of snow across the state.

Bangor City Hall will close early at noon Thursday, but the 73 Harlow St. building will stay open as a warming center until 4:30 p.m., one of several public buildings in the city to do so. Other local governments, such as Portland and Lewiston, have closed or are also closing early, and all state offices are closed.

[Closings, cancellations and delays]

Classes in Bangor and Portland were called off Wednesday night ahead of the storm, adding to the list of other school districts that have told students to stay home Thursday.

As of 8:30 a.m., the only Maine courthouses open were in Aroostook, Washington and Hancock Counties. The Legislature postponed committee hearings Wednesday in anticipation of the storm. Speeds along the Maine Turnpike have been reduced to 45 mph, and the Metro bus service in Portland, Maine’s largest city, said it would stop service at 11 a.m.

A full list of closings is available on the Bangor Daily News website: https://bangordailynews.com/closings/

The blizzard, which started to sprinkle down before dawn in the southeast, will intensify throughout the day, pounding the state hardest in the afternoon, and letting up after midnight, according to the National Weather Service. By Friday morning, the storm will have left a nearly uniform blanket of around a foot of snow in its wake, forecasters said.

It is the second “ bomb cyclone” — when hurricane-strength winds rapidly develop after a sudden drop in atmospheric pressure — to blow across the state since the historic October wind storm, which felled trees, flooded the coastline and caused nearly half a million people to lose power.

[Live blog: Wintry ‘bomb cyclone’ to blast Maine with wind and snow]

Blizzard warnings have been in effect statewide since Wednesday, except for in the northwest, where there is a winter storm advisory because lesser amounts of snow are predicted there.

High winds will kick up snow, swirling into drifts and causing “blinding visibility” for much of the afternoon, according to Mark Bloomer, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Caribou.

A doozy wind, snow and crashing waves will batter the coastline especially hard. Coastal flood warnings have been posted, and flooding could occur between noon and 1 p.m., at high tide, according to Tom Hawley, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Gray. Gusts there could reach up to 60 mph, pushing waves already moving fast toward the shoreline because of a storm surge, he said.

[Don’t worry, Maine’s wild critters are just fine in the extreme cold]

Many could lose power if high winds moving at sustained 35 to 45 mph speeds blow down power lines. The state’s major power companies said they have preemptively beefed up staffing and put equipment in place to quickly handle outages.

The snow started to fall before dawn in southern York county, beginning as flurries, Hawley said.

It arrived in Bangor around 9 a.m, and is expected to pick up strength as the storm barrels toward the northeast and into the afternoon. After lunch, light flakes are predicted to turn into heavy snow, which wind will churn airborne, creating whiteout conditions.

Bangor is expected to see about 13 inches of accumulation, but the interior coast and northern mountain regions could get a little more, and tally up to 15 inches in areas caught under the storm’s heaviest bands, Bloomer said.

[‘Bone-chilling’ weather unlikely to kill off ticks before spring, researchers say]

For most of the state, the storm will die down after midnight. In far northern areas, snow will fall into the morning Friday, he said.

Thursday’s blustery weather won’t come with icy temperatures, and highs across the state will stay in the upper-20’s, Hawley said.

But frigid air is predicted to follow on the heels of the blizzard, and temperatures, made to feel harsher by a windchill, will nosedive toward the zero mark Friday and Saturday, he said.

“We’re going to get through this storm first, and then likely have to issue windchill warnings for Friday and Saturday,” Hawley said, noting that Saturday’s wind could make some mountainous regions feel as cold as 40 below zero.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.