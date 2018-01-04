Live blog: Wintry ‘bomb cyclone’ to blast Maine with wind and snow

The blizzard sweeping across the state over the next 24 hours will drop over a foot of snow across much of Maine, with high winds creating whiteout conditions. It will mark the second time since October that a “bomb cyclone” — when sudden winds accelerate in force over a 24-hour period — to hit Maine.
Our staff across the state will bring you the latest updates on the wintry bomb cyclone along with reactions and comments from Mainers across the state. So set up in a comfy chair and stay inside with a hot cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate while the storm rages outside.
Seth Koenig
January 4, 201810:24 am
DPW currently has 40 trucks on the roads right now. They will keep main lines open first before they can get to side streets. #PortlandME #mewx #knowsnow
— City of Portland, ME (@CityPortland) January 4, 2018
Christopher Burns
January 4, 201810:17 am
Bangor City Hall will close at noon today, but the building at 73 Harlow St. will remain open as a warming center until 4:30 p.m.
For more information about warming stations in Bangor, check the article below.
The Riverton Community Center in Portland will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday to give people a place to go to warm up or charge phones, according to the city of Portland.
Riverton Community Center will be open from 6PM tonight until 6AM Friday as a warming shelter for anyone who needs to come by, charge phones, etc. #PortlandME #mewx
— City of Portland, ME (@CityPortland) January 4, 2018
Christopher Burns
January 4, 201810:12 am
Blizzard Warning has been extended to the west and south to include interior York county in Maine, as well as all of Rockingham and eastern Hillsborough counties in NH. Also, Hurricane Force Wind Warning for the outer waters has been extended to the south. pic.twitter.com/gb3GH1syGk
— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 4, 2018
Christopher Burns
January 4, 201810:11 am
All outgoing flights from Portland International Jetport have been canceled for the remainder of the day, with a handful of Friday departures canceled as well.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: All remaining Departures today have been cancelled by our airline partners. 7 of 35 departures tomorrow have been cancelled. Please check with your airline before heading to the Jetport.
— Portland Jetport (@portlandjetport) January 4, 2018
Christopher Burns
January 4, 201810:08 am
#STORMWATCH. Ever vigilant, Trixie the #cat scans the scene for #snow and #wind. pic.twitter.com/cd2bnnidod
— Peggy Grodinsky (@PGrodinsky) January 4, 2018
Christopher Burns
January 4, 201810:06 am
Colby College in Waterville will close at 11 a.m. and reopen tomorrow after the storm passes.
Update: Given the forecast, Colby is closing at 11 a.m. today and will reopen tomorrow morning. Stay safe and warm everyone! cc: @OnlineSentinel @WABI_TV5 @MainePublic @bangordailynews @WLBZ2 #mewx
— Colby College (@ColbyCollege) January 4, 2018
Christopher Burns
January 4, 201810:02 am
The BDN’s Bill Trotter reports that today’s high-powered storm could cause significant flooding along the coast.
Blizzard storm surge could flood Maine’s coast, with water reaching car tailpipes
By noon, high winds could produce 13-foot swells along the coast in New Hampshire and southern Maine.
“Some low-lying causeways will have water beginning to approach the road with up to 1 foot of inundation,” National Weather Service forecasters wrote in an advisory. “A majority of roads will remain passable with only isolated closures.”
A coastal flood advisory also is in effect for Hancock and Washington counties, where less severe surges are expected.
Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:55 am
Here’s a look at today’s storm moving up the East Coast from a satellite.
Now that the sun has been up for a few hours, the new GOES east satellite gives us a great view of our storm moving up the coast. pic.twitter.com/2sarBVD45P
— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 4, 2018
Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:52 am
All Maine government offices are closed today because of the blizzard. Likewise, all legislative offices and hearings are closed.
“Travel conditions are expected to be treacherous,” Gov. Paul LePage said in a statement. “I encourage Mainers to stay off the roads and avoid traveling unless it is an emergency.”
CBS affiliate WGME is already reporting whiteout conditions in southern Maine.
Already seeing whiteout conditions in Kennebunk on the @MaineTurnpike drivers we spoke to are anxious to get home and say "it's bad, stay home if you can" #WeatherAuthority @WGME pic.twitter.com/qiXh4Y3s5q
— Lexie O'Connor (@LexieWGME) January 4, 2018
So today is a good day to work from home, if you have the option, and to avoid the roads. Visibility is still good in downtown Bangor, but whiteout conditions are expected as the day progresses.
Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:48 am
UPDATE: Speeds are 45 MPH for the entire Turnpike due to snow. https://t.co/47CXeTNBhK
— Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) January 4, 2018
Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:46 am
"Ice and snow – take it slow" #MEwx #BOMBCYLONE #Blizzard2018 pic.twitter.com/ddf2ynjDac
— Seth and the City (@SethKoenig) January 4, 2018
Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:46 am
A city plow truck idles in front of Ocean Gateway terminal on the Portland waterfront, about an hour after snow started falling and winds picked up.
BDN photo by Beth Brogan
Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:45 am
In case you missed this, posted by @CityPortland – pertinent #blizzard2018 news for #PortlandME residents. #mewx #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/nkiqR2vm18
— Seth and the City (@SethKoenig) January 4, 2018
Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:42 am
Um, because we are having a blizzard? https://t.co/gKKHnROObf
— Ethan Strimling (@mayorstrim) January 4, 2018
Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:42 am
As conditions worsen, we are urging residents to stay off the roads if at all possible. #MyPD
— Saco Police Dept. (@SacoPolice) January 4, 2018
Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:41 am
Authorities on the scene say they don't know why the power line came down. @WGME @FOX23Maine pic.twitter.com/a8NCEpx0aF
— Brad Rogers WGME (@BradWGME) January 4, 2018
Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:40 am
Police are blocking all traffic on Warren Avenue here in Portland after a power line comes partially down. @WGME pic.twitter.com/7p0mwhBsr7
— Brad Rogers WGME (@BradWGME) January 4, 2018
Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:38 am
Almost like a 1 lane highway here on 295 north. Remember: speed limit reduced to 45! #WeatherAuthority #LiveOnCBS13 pic.twitter.com/pgdSd9CmFE
— Dan Lampariello (@DanWGME) January 4, 2018
Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:35 am
Our #blizzard2018 from space this morning.
Wow. pic.twitter.com/VqdUs14XCO
— Keith Carson (@KeithCarson) January 4, 2018
Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:34 am
Get the latest closings, cancellations and delays here:
Many businesses will close their doors by noon today, with some expecting late openings on Friday.
Bangor area schools declared Thursday a snow day yesterday in advance of the storm.
#heybangor Due to the predicted blizzard conditions, there will be no school tomorrow, Jan. 4th. #StaySafe
— @BetsyMWebb (@BetsyMWebb) January 3, 2018
Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:32 am
A light snow has started to fall in downtown Bangor. Portland ABC affiliate WMTW reports that wind and snow is picking up around Nubble Light in York, a preview of things to come.
Wind and snow really picking up at Nubble Light in York. #mewx https://t.co/1lWJO907uM pic.twitter.com/wCKK1IIwbA
— David Charns WMTW (@DavidWMTW) January 4, 2018
Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:28 am
The Portland METRO will shut down its public bus service at 11 a.m. as the winter storm intensifies, according to Denise Beck, the marketing director for the agency.
She said in a news release that administrative offices at 114 Valley St. are closed for the day, while the METRO Pulse at Elm Street will close at 11 a.m.
The storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow across much of the state, and high winds caused by a “bomb cyclone” will create whiteout conditions, making travel today particularly dangerous.
METRO plans to resume service Friday, Beck said.
