Weather
January 04, 2018
Weather Latest News | Poll Questions | Closings, Cancellations and Delays | Bomb Cyclone | Acadia National Park
Weather

Live blog: Wintry ‘bomb cyclone’ to blast Maine with wind and snow


Updated:
Christopher Burns | BDN
Christopher Burns | BDN
A statue of Hannibal Hamlin is seen in downtown Bangor on Christmas Day as a storm swept across Maine, dropping up to a foot of snow and creating blizzard conditions.

The blizzard sweeping across the state over the next 24 hours will drop over a foot of snow across much of Maine, with high winds creating whiteout conditions. It will mark the second time since October that a “bomb cyclone” — when sudden winds accelerate in force over a 24-hour period — to hit Maine.

Our staff across the state will bring you the latest updates on the wintry bomb cyclone along with reactions and comments from Mainers across the state. So set up in a comfy chair and stay inside with a hot cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate while the storm rages outside.


Seth Koenig
January 4, 201810:24 am


Christopher Burns
January 4, 201810:17 am

Bangor City Hall will close at noon today, but the building at 73 Harlow St. will remain open as a warming center until 4:30 p.m.

For more information about warming stations in Bangor, check the article below.

Where to find a warm place in Bangor during the storm

The Riverton Community Center in Portland will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday to give people a place to go to warm up or charge phones, according to the city of Portland.


Christopher Burns
January 4, 201810:12 am


Christopher Burns
January 4, 201810:11 am

All outgoing flights from Portland International Jetport have been canceled for the remainder of the day, with a handful of Friday departures canceled as well.


Christopher Burns
January 4, 201810:08 am


Christopher Burns
January 4, 201810:06 am

Colby College in Waterville will close at 11 a.m. and reopen tomorrow after the storm passes.


Christopher Burns
January 4, 201810:02 am

The BDN’s Bill Trotter reports that today’s high-powered storm could cause significant flooding along the coast.

Blizzard storm surge could flood Maine’s coast, with water reaching car tailpipes


By noon, high winds could produce 13-foot swells along the coast in New Hampshire and southern Maine.

“Some low-lying causeways will have water beginning to approach the road with up to 1 foot of inundation,” National Weather Service forecasters wrote in an advisory. “A majority of roads will remain passable with only isolated closures.”

A coastal flood advisory also is in effect for Hancock and Washington counties, where less severe surges are expected.


Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:55 am

Here’s a look at today’s storm moving up the East Coast from a satellite.


Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:52 am

All Maine government offices are closed today because of the blizzard. Likewise, all legislative offices and hearings are closed.

“Travel conditions are expected to be treacherous,” Gov. Paul LePage said in a statement. “I encourage Mainers to stay off the roads and avoid traveling unless it is an emergency.”

CBS affiliate WGME is already reporting whiteout conditions in southern Maine.

So today is a good day to work from home, if you have the option, and to avoid the roads. Visibility is still good in downtown Bangor, but whiteout conditions are expected as the day progresses.


Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:48 am


Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:46 am


Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:46 am

A city plow truck idles in front of Ocean Gateway terminal on the Portland waterfront, about an hour after snow started falling and winds picked up.

BDN photo by Beth Brogan


Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:45 am


Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:42 am


Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:42 am


Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:41 am


Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:40 am


Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:38 am


Seth Koenig
January 4, 20189:35 am


Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:34 am

Get the latest closings, cancellations and delays here:

Closings, cancellations and delays

Many businesses will close their doors by noon today, with some expecting late openings on Friday.

Bangor area schools declared Thursday a snow day yesterday in advance of the storm.


Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:32 am

A light snow has started to fall in downtown Bangor. Portland ABC affiliate WMTW reports that wind and snow is picking up around Nubble Light in York, a preview of things to come.


Christopher Burns
January 4, 20189:28 am

The Portland METRO will shut down its public bus service at 11 a.m. as the winter storm intensifies, according to Denise Beck, the marketing director for the agency.


She said in a news release that administrative offices at 114 Valley St. are closed for the day, while the METRO Pulse at Elm Street will close at 11 a.m. 


The storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow across much of the state, and high winds caused by a “bomb cyclone” will create whiteout conditions, making travel today particularly dangerous.


METRO plans to resume service Friday, Beck said.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like