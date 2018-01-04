Live blog: Wintry ‘bomb cyclone’ to blast Maine with wind and snow

Christopher Burns | BDN Christopher Burns | BDN

The blizzard sweeping across the state over the next 24 hours will drop over a foot of snow across much of Maine, with high winds creating whiteout conditions. It will mark the second time since October that a “bomb cyclone” — when sudden winds accelerate in force over a 24-hour period — to hit Maine.

Our staff across the state will bring you the latest updates on the wintry bomb cyclone along with reactions and comments from Mainers across the state. So set up in a comfy chair and stay inside with a hot cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate while the storm rages outside.