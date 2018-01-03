News
January 04, 2018
Police identify man found dead in NH snowbank

By AP
Updated:
Deb Cram | Foster's Daily Democrat | BDN
Police say officers found the body of a man in a snowbank below the Sunset Village Motel's sign in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Sunday morning.

ROCHESTER, New Hampshire — Police in New Hampshire have identified a 23-year-old man found dead in a snowbank in front of a motel.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports officers found the body in a snowbank below the Sunset Village Motel’s sign on Sunday morning. The man has been identified as Brandon Littlefield, of Rochester.

Police said the man and at least one family member were staying at the motel.

The cause of death was not immediately known and police were awaiting autopsy results. Police said nothing at the scene indicated foul play was involved.

