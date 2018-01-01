Annual Freeze Up 2018, January 7th

Annual Freeze Up will be January 7th 2018 at the Mousam River in Kennebunk

brought to you by www.maineflyfish.com and Eldredge Bros Fly Shop

Maineflyfish.com and Eldredge Bros fly shop has been hosting the Annual Freeze Up in Kennebunk since 2005. It is that time again and all are welcome to come and hang out and tell stories. This is the best way to kick off the year telling fish tails and hanging out with like minded people. We hope to see you there this coming Sunday January 7th!

Location:

is at Rogers Pond(which is a park) in Kennebunk,off water street, get off the Kennebunk exit coming north or south and go into Kennebunk,as you come into town water street runs down the east side of the river,all most to the end there is a park on the right called Rogers pond

http://www.mapquest….3Xqiokn0QFc6b_3

Breakfast:

Jim and I will be there at 6 am setting up and cooking breakfast and coffee will be on



Lunch time:

We will be having lunch at 12ish

Who is bring stuff:

brings some type of food to share if you like

Casting Contest:

Winner wins a Echo Carbon XL 5 weight

All contest will start after breakfast,so sign up early

The Scott/ Echo rep will be there also, with rods for you to try out

Past winners, current or former guides, fly shop employees, or professional fly tyiers may not enter this contest.

Kids Fly casting Contest

Same rules for the kids contest as adults

kid wins a Echo Base

Tying Contest:

there will be a tying contest again this year, rules and prizes to be announced

Past winners, current or former guides, fly shop employees, or professional fly tyiers may not enter this contest.

Winner will win half day striper trip with Mark Drummond: http://www.fishlikemad.com

Please bring your whole family