Man charged after dogs left in freezing temperatures

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Maine — Police are accusing a Maine man of abandoning dogs in an open, unheated garage during the deep freeze affecting most of the Northeast.

Franklin Sheriff Scott Nichols tells The Sun Journal police arrested 46-year-old David Ellis, of Avon, Friday.

Nichols says police were called to Ellis’ home after someone doing property work spotted the dogs that morning. He says nine beagles, including three puppies, were left without food and frozen water in the garage with temperatures recorded around 14 degrees below zero (negative 25 degrees Celsius).

The dogs were taken to the Franklin County Animal Shelter in Farmington where staff says they are in good condition.

The charges against Ellis are unclear. A phone listing for him was not available Friday.

