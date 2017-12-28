UMaine women’s basketball team handles Boston College

Rogelio V. Solis | AP | BDN Rogelio V. Solis | AP | BDN

The University of Maine’s women’s basketball team finished up the non-conference portion of its schedule in impressive fashion on Thursday night.

Blanca Millan scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds and fellow sophomore guard Julie Brosseau added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists as the Black Bears upended Boston College 61-40 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

UMaine (7-6) broke the game open with a 12-0 run in the third quarter that expanded a 31-22 lead into a 43-22 advantage. The Black Bears held the Eagles (5-8) scoreless for 4 minutes, 33 seconds.

UMaine outscored BC 24-6 in the third period.

Junior guard Tanesha Sutton contributed nine points, 11 rebounds, a game-high six steals and four assists. Maddy McVicar of Calais added a career-high eight points and Fanny Wadling had seven points, five rebounds and three assists for the Black Bears.

Emma Guy’s 12 points and game-high 13 rebounds paced BC. Milan Bolden-Morris had eight points, George Pineau chipped in with six points and six rebounds and Anastos had five points, and three steals to go with her four assists.

UMaine led 29-20 at the half and, after the teams swapped baskets to open the third quarter, Sutton scored off one of her five offensive rebounds to start the decisive 12-point run.

Brosseau converted a layup off a Millan steal and pass and followed that up with a 3-pointer off a Sutton feed to make it 38-22.

Millan converted a Brosseau pass with a drive down the lane and Brosseau nailed a 3-pointer off a Millan pass to cap the spurt. Pineau’s basket with 4:59 left in the quarter ended the Eagles drought.

UMaine interim head coach Amy Vachon told Learfield play-by-play man Don Shields after the game that she had talked to the team about the importance of putting teams away after building a lead.

“That’s what you have to do if you want to be a great team,” said Vachon. “We’ve had games in which we’ve been leading by 10 but we’ve let the other team back into the game. We want to really put our foot on the gas and we did that in the third quarter.”

She said the dominating third-quarter showing “came from our defense” as they were able to convert turnovers into points.

UMaine came up with 14 steals in the game.

“I was proud of them,” said Vachon, who added that she wasn’t surprised by her team’s performance.

“We’re battle-tested. We’ve played the best of the best,” said Vachon, whose Black Bears have lost to No. 5 Mississippi State, No. 12 Ohio State and No. 14 Duke.

She also praised the performance turned in by Sutton.

“She does so much for us. She’s the heart and soul of our team,” said Vachon. “Her stats are good but she also does a lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet.”

UMaine opens the America East portion of its schedule against visiting Stony Brook on Jan. 3, 2018, at 7 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.