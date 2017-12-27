UMaine women’s basketball team returns to action at Boston College

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. BOSTON COLLEGE

Time, site: Thursday, 7 p.m., Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Records: UMaine 6-6, Boston College 5-7

Series, last meeting: BC leads 7-2, BC won 64-53 on 12/30/16

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3 steals, 1.8 assists per game), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (11.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.7 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (10.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.2 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (4.7 ppg, 2.6 apg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4.5 rpg); BC — 5-10 G Milan Bolden-Morris (13.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg), 6-1 F Georgia Pineau (11.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 3 apg, 1.6 bpg), 5-9 G Taylor Ortlepp (10.9 ppg, 2.6 apg, 2.5 rpg), 5-10 G Sydney Lowery (8.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg), 6-3 F Emma Guy (8.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg)

Game notes: The Black Bears hope to snap a two-game skid before beginning America East play on Jan. 3, 2018, against Stony Brook. UMaine dropped a 69-39 contest to No. 14 Duke on Dec. 19. The Black Bears set a school record by launching 43 3-pointers but made only six (14 percent). UMaine shot 20 percent overall. BC lost 63-55 to Providence on Dec. 21. Bolden-Morris was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week, averaging 17 points and shooting over 50 percent in two games. UMaine must find a way to limit her looks at the basket. BC, like UMaine, is young. The Eagles’ top five scorers are freshmen and sophomores and three of UMaine’s top four scorers are sophomores.