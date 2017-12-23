Maine teenager indicted for murder in deaths of parents

Exiles Motorcycle Club | BDN Exiles Motorcycle Club | BDN

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine teenager has been indicted by a grand jury on murder charges stemming from the killing of his parents on Halloween 2016.

The Friday indictment came less than two months after a judge decided that Andrew Balcer, who was a month shy of turning 18 when his parents and the family dog were killed in their Winthrop home, would be treated as an adult in the court system.

The Kennebec Journal reports that Balcer, who is now 19, was charged with two counts of intentional or knowing murder in the deaths of Antonio and Alice Balcer and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Balcer’s attorney has said Balcer was having gender identity issues and didn’t feel his parents would accept him.

Balcer will plead not guilty.

