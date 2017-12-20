AT&T cheers Republican tax cut with $1,000 worker bonus

Alan Diaz | AP | BDN Alan Diaz | AP | BDN

AT&T Inc., the phone carrier locked in a battle with the U.S. government over its Time Warner Inc. acquisition, lauded President Donald Trump and Congress for their tax-cut bill and said 200,000 U.S. workers will get a special $1,000 bonus to celebrate.

The payout is part of an effort by Corporate America to defy criticism that tax cuts for companies will benefit shareholders more than workers. Boeing Co. separately pledged $300 million Wednesday for employee training, improved workplace infrastructure and corporate giving, crediting the tax cuts.

Trump cited AT&T’s bonus plan at a news conference Wednesday. “That’s because of what we did. So that’s pretty good,” he said.

AT&T’s relationship with the Trump administration has had its ups and downs. Even as Stephenson praised the president, the administration’s Justice Department is busy preparing its antitrust case against AT&T’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner. AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson has characterized the deal as strategically vital, but Trump has said the transaction would harm consumers.

On the other hand, AT&T scored a victory when the Republican-led Federal Communications Commission gutted utility-style regulations for internet service providers.

AT&T’s payment will go to union-represented, non-management and front-line management employees, the company said Wednesday. The Dallas-based telecommunications giant also reiterated its plan to invest an additional $1 billion in the U.S. next year.

“This is a capital-freeing event,” Stephenson said of the tax bill at an Economic Club of New York luncheon on Nov. 29. If Trump signs the bill before Christmas, employees will get their bonus over the holidays, AT&T said.

Phone carriers are among the companies that are likely to increase their capital spending because of the bill, which allows immediate tax deductions for such investments. AT&T and its rivals are upgrading their networks to provide faster speeds and more ubiquitous coverage as more devices get connected to the internet.

In the 2016 U.S. elections, Republican candidates got 62 percent of $2.7 million in donations to federal candidates from AT&T’s political action committee that pools contributions from employees, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Stephenson has averaged a bonus of about $5.2 million over the past three years.