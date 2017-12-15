Hebron hunter indicted in fatal shooting, new charge added

Oxford County Jail | BDN Oxford County Jail | BDN

A hunter accused of fatally shooting a Hebron woman Oct. 28 was indicted Friday on a manslaughter charge and an additional charge of failure to render aid by the Oxford County grand jury, according to a Lewiston attorney.

Robert R. Trundy, 38, of Hebron is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 5 at the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris.

He allegedly killed Karen Wrentzel, 34, while she was digging on her land in Hebron. According to the affidavit, filed with the manslaughter complaint, Trundy told a Maine game warden that when he realized he had shot a person he was not able to render aid but instead called his father to say he thought he’d shot someone.

Trundy’s attorney, Scott Lynch, said that the evidence would show at trial that Lynch, who was hunting with his father, Ralph Lynch, 70, of Hebron when the shooting took place did what “every Little League coach is trained to do” in dealing with a medical emergency.

“His dad rendered prompt CPR to the victim and instructed Robert Trundy to call the professionals,” Lynch said Friday night. “The evidence with show that [Robert Trundy] made the 911 call, then went to meet the ambulance and lead the crew through the woods This division of labor happened. Nobody ran away.”

Efforts to reach Assistant Attorney General Robert “Bud” Ellis, who is prosecuting the case, late Friday were unsuccessful. It is the practice of the Maine Attorney General’s Office not to comment on cases between and indictment and their conclusion.

On Nov. 8, when Trundy made his first court appearance on the manslaughter charge, Ellis called the defendant’s actions “reckless and criminally negligent.”

Trundy’s attorney, Scott Lynch of Lewiston, said on Nov, 8 that his client was “very certain that he was shooting at a deer.”

Trundy remains free on $2,500 cash bail.

The medical examiner determined Wrentzel died of a gunshot wound to the lower torso. Her body was found about 200 feet from where wardens determined Trundy fired his .30-06 caliber rifle, the affidavit filed last month said. Trundy’s rifle did not have a scope.

The shooting occurred on the opening day of Maine’s residents-only firearms deer season. Wrentzel’s land was not posted against hunting, and she was not wearing hunter orange, according to the Maine Warden Service.

If convicted of manslaughter, Trundy would face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 if convicted of the failure to render aid count. A conviction on either charge would legally bar him from possessing firearms for the rest of his life.

Trundy has no prior criminal history, according to the Maine State Bureau of Identification.

