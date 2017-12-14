Pence delays Middle East trip in case his vote is needed on tax bill

Ricardo B. Brazziell | Austin American-Statesman | AP | BDN Ricardo B. Brazziell | Austin American-Statesman | AP | BDN

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence delayed his planned trip to the Middle East and Germany this weekend, remaining in Washington for a few extra days in case he is needed to cast a tiebreaking vote on the Republican tax cut legislation, his spokeswoman said Thursday.

Though Pence was originally scheduled to depart late Saturday — for a trip to Egypt, Israel and Germany — he now plans to leave Tuesday and will arrive in Egypt on Wednesday for a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi.

Republicans hold a narrow majority in the Senate and are desperate to push through their tax plan — which, if successful, would mark President Donald Trump’s only major legislative achievement this year — before the holiday break.

On Wednesday, Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, who is battling brain cancer, was hospitalized for side-effects of his treatment, making the Republicans’ already razor-thin margin even more precarious. The vice president can cast a deciding vote in the case of a tie in the Senate, and Pence has already done so several times this year.

Alyssa Farah, Pence’s press secretary, said in a statement Thursday that Republicans were so close to passing their tax legislation and the vice president decided to remain in Washington as a precaution.

“Yesterday, the White House informed Senate Leadership that due to the historic nature of the vote in the Senate on tax cuts for millions of Americans, the Vice President would stay to preside over the vote.” Farah said. “The Vice President will then travel to Egypt and Israel, where he’ll reaffirm the United States’ commitment to its allies in the Middle East and to working cooperatively to defeat radicalism.”

She added that Pence “looks forward to having constructive conversations with both Prime Minister Netanyahu and President el-Sisi to reaffirm President Trump’s commitment to our partners in the region and to its future.”

The vice president’s trips often seem to inadvertently coincide with major news, both at home and in the region he’s visiting. On Saturday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced he would not meet with Pence on his trip to the Middle East, in an intentional snub to Trump’s decision earlier this month to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Pence was originally scheduled to visit Israel first but flipped the order of his trip to now make Cairo his inaugural stop. The move was intentional, an administration official said, because in the wake of the Jerusalem decision, the vice president felt it was important to address the entire Muslim and Arab world — and Egypt was a natural venue.

World and domestic events have intruded upon Pence’s travel’s before. In April, as the vice president was en route to Asia for a 10-day trip through the region, North Korea attempted a failed missile launch, which Pence addressed as a “provocation” when he arrived in Seoul the next day. He also used the trip to visit the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

In July, the vice president arrived in Tallinn, Estonia, for a three-and-a-half day trip intended to reassure the U.S.’s Baltic allies of the administration’s commitment to both their security and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on the eve of Trump’s expected signing of broad sanctions against Russia.

And a month later, Pence’s planned visit to South America coincided with turmoil in Venezuela after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s autocratic government seized power and cracked down on dissent.

At the time, Trump had alarmed countries in the region by threatening military action, and Pence found himself trying to smooth over the president’s remarks, saying the administration’s preference was for “a peaceable solution.”

His trip also came in the wake of a violent confrontation at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which left one woman dead and sparked a national controversy and discussion about race after Trump said “both sides” were to blame.

Nearly 2,000 miles from Washington, D.C., in Cartagena, Colombia, Pence was forced to respond to his boss’s latest controversy, yet again thrusting him into the role of Trump’s global translator.

