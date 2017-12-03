No. 8 Ohio State subdues UMaine women’s basketball team

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eighth-ranked Ohio State had its way inside on Sunday afternoon, scoring 46 points in the paint to pave the way to an 83-70 women’s basketball victory over the University of Maine.

Sophomore guard Julie Brosseau spearheaded the attack for the Black Bears, pouring in a career-high 29 points. She connected for seven 3-pointers in the contest, tying the school record shared by Lauren Bodine and Tanna Ross.

Stephanie Mavunga dominated for the 7-2 Buckeyes scoring 26 points on 11-for-12 shooting and grabbing 16 rebounds. Sierra Calhoun scored 16 points, Linnae Harper provided 13 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Kelsey Mitchell added 11 points and five assists.

Ohio State shot 49 percent from the field (33-for-68) and outrebounded UMaine 44-33.

Brosseau made 10 of 18 field-goal attempts, going 7-for-12 from the 3-point arc, to pace the Black Bears. She also had three assists.

Tanesha Sutton picked up her third double-double of the season, matching a career best with 18 points and snatching 11 rebounds. Blanca Millan chipped in with 13 points.

Ohio State entered the game ranked sixth in the nation in scoring offense (90.2 points per game).

The Buckeyes pulled out to a 10-point advantage on the strength of an extended 8-0 first-half scoring run. The Black Bears trailed only 10-8 after a Brosseau 3-pointer at 5:56 of the first quarter, but UMaine went cold from the field.

The Black Bears were held scoreless over a span of 7:14 starting midway through the first quarter. Mavunga’s layup at 9:37 of the second quarter gave Ohio State an 18-8 lead.

Brosseau made a 3-pointer to end the drought, but Ohio State responded with a 7-0 run, extending its lead 24-11.

The Buckeyes led by 11 at halftime, then extended their advantage with a 9-0 run in the third quarter.

The Black Bears return home on Tuesday when they host Maine Maritime at 5 p.m. as part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader at the Cross Insurance Center. Following the women’s game, the Black Bears will welcome fans for the annual “Meet The Black Bears” event.