Bangor airport to add new flights in 2018 to three cities

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

Bangor International Airport announced this week three new regular flights to major airports across the eastern U.S. and Midwest, beginning in June 2018.

American Airlines will increase its service to Charlotte Douglas Airport to daily flights, beginning June 7, 2018. American offered Charlotte service last year, but only during the summer months. Next year it will run through November.

American Airlines will also add Saturday service to Chicago-O’Hare beginning June 9, 2018, and running throughout the summer, and weekend service to LaGuardia Airport in New York, beginning June 7 and running through Labor Day.

BIA currently has daily flights to Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia International Airport via American, daily flights to both LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports in New York via Delta, and daily flights to Newark via United, as well as several flights per week to Sanford/Orlando and Tampa/St. Petersburg in Florida via Allegiant.

Bangor International Airport has now had six record-setting months in a row, in terms of the number of passengers, and is on track to see more than 500,000 passengers this year for the first time ever, according to BIA director Tony Caruso.