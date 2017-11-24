Miami uses early second-half run to upend UMaine women’s basketball team

The University of Miami scored the first 10 points of the second half to break a halftime deadlock and the Hurricanes went on to post an 80-70 women’s basketball victory over the University of Maine in their Miami Thanksgiving Tournament in Coral Gables, Fla., Friday.

Miami improved to 4-1 and will play the University of Maryland, 4-2, on Sunday at noon.

UMaine, now 3-2, will take on 1-5 Kennesaw State (Ga.) on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

No. 15 Maryland beat Kennesaw State earlier Friday 89-35.

The Black Bears used a 17-7 run to close out the first half and erase a 10-point deficit.

But UMaine missed its first seven shots of the second half and Miami 6-foot-2 senior center/forward Erykah Davenport had five of her game-high 20 points during that decisive 10-point run.

Mykea Gray had three points during the spurt as Miami held UMaine scoreless for 3:25.

Julie Brosseau’s two free throws and jump shot sliced it to within 47-41 but that was as close as the Black Bears were to get.

Davenport finished with a game-high 11 rebounds, including seven offensive boards, to accompany her 20 points. She also had two assist and two steals.

Gray contributed 16 points, four assists and two steals and Keyanna Harris chipped in with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Hurricanes outscored the Black Bears in the paint 44-16.

Sophomore forward Blanca Millan had 21 points to lead the Black Bears and she also had a game-high six steals, four rebounds and three assists and didn’t turn the ball over in 39 minutes of playing time. It is the fourth time she has scored 20 or more points this season.

Sophomore guard Brosseau scored a career-high 20 points and also had four rebounds and two assists.

Fanny Wadling and Dor Saar each had nine points with Wadling pulling down a team-high seven rebounds and picking up two assists and Saar collecting a game-high five assists.

Tanesha Sutton had four assists and six rebounds to go with five points but was in foul trouble and only played 20 minutes before fouling out.

The Black Bears trailed by as much as 13 in the first half but rallied to tie it up with that late second-quarter spurt which featured five points apiece by Wadling and Brosseau, 3-pointers by Millan and Parise Rossignol and a Saar free throw.

“I like our kids’ resiliency, I really do,” said UMaine interim head coach Amy Vachon. “There were a couple of times in the game where they could have packed it in but they never did.

“We can’t allow teams to go on runs like Miami did,” added Vachon. “Their offensive rebounding hurt us and we committed too many fouls (21). But those are things we can clean up. I would have loved to have won but I was really happy with their fight and their effort and, hopefully, they will learn from this.”

She noted that Davenport hurt them on the boards but she felt the Black Bears gave the Hurricanes problem when they made their shots and were able to set up in their zone.

“Miami really struggled with that. But when we didn’t make our shots, they would go in transition and build the lead. And they’re too athletic and too quick to keep coming back against,” said Vachon.

The Black Bears held Miami to 11 points in the second quarter and 14 in the fourth but the Hurricanes had 26 in the first and 29 in the third.

“We can’t give up close to 30 points in a quarter,” said Vachon.

