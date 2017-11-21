Maine sheriff admits to sending lewd photo from his office

Beth Brogan | BDN Beth Brogan | BDN

A Maine sheriff admitted to CBS 13 he sent a sexually explicit photo while in office and in uniform.

Sheriff Wayne Gallant on Tuesday night confirmed that the person in this photo is him and that he did take it while in his office and while in uniform.

Gallant is in his 3rd term as Oxford County Sheriff and is also the President of the Maine Sheriff’s Association. On Tuesday, he said he intends to step down from his role in the Maine Sheriff’s Association.

Gallant says he sent the photo to a woman who he did not want to identify.

Gallant declined an on-camera interview but released a statement:

“I bring discredit to myself, to my uniform, my badge and the Maine Sheriff’s Association. The appropriate thing for me to do is not remain in a leadership position with the association and to step down.”

What happens from here isn’t clear.

As a county sheriff he took an oath and subscribes to the International Association of Chiefs of Police code of ethics, which states:

“I will keep my private life unsullied as an example to all and will behave in a manner that does not bring discredit to me or to my agency.”

Tuesday night CBS 13 asked an attorney for Oxford County what steps county government will take in regards to the sheriff’s conduct.

He said the commissioners can consider filing a report with the governor’s office, who then can determine if a state statute was violated and if there should be disciplinary action.