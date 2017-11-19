Boston University blows out UMaine men’s hockey team

Shane Bowers scored only 1:26 into the game and goaltender Jake Oettinger made 30 saves on Saturday night to propel Boston University to a 7-0 Hockey East victory over the University of Maine at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Bowers also scored a third-period goal for the Terriers (6-7-1, 4-4-1 HE), who bounced back after the Black Bears posted a 5-2 victory in Friday night’s game at Alfond Arena in Orono.

Oettinger finished with 30 saves, helping hold down the fort before his teammates erupted for three goals each in the second and third periods.

UMaine (4-6, 3-3 HE) now prepares for its trip to Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the Black Bears face Providence on Friday and either Clarkson or Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday in the Friendship Four tournament.

Bowers staked BU to the early lead, scoring with assists from Patrick Harper and Logan Cockerill. Jordan Greenway made it 2-0 only 4:27 into the second period when he converted off assists by Chad Krys and Hank Crone.

The Terriers broke the game open by scoring twice in the last 6:14 of the period.

Crone scored at the 13:46 mark, with Krys and Dante Fabbro providing assists, before Brady Tkachuk scored off assists by Kasper Kotkansalo and Bobo Carpenter with 43 seconds remaining in the period, extending the advantage to 4-0.

Carpenter and Bowers put the game out of reach by scoring twice in a span of 22 seconds midway through the third period. Cockerill scored a power-play goal in the final minute.

UMaine goalie Rob McGovern finished with 25 saves and surrendered six goals before giving way to Stephen Mundinger, who made three stops and allowed a goal over the last 8:38.