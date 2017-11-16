UMaine women cruise past UM-Fort Kent 100-40

The University of Maine women’s basketball team won its third game in a row, scoring the game’s first 15 points en route to a 100-40 victory over the University of Maine at Fort Kent at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Thursday night.

NCAA Division I UMaine improved to 3-1 while National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member UMFK fell to 0-3.

Sophomore forward Blanca Millan led the Black Bears in scoring for the third straight game as she poured in 19 points in 11 minutes. She also contributed three assists and three steals.

Millan has now scored 73 points in her last three games (24.3 points per game) on 33-for-47 shooting from the floor (70.2 percent). She was 9-for-10 from the floor on Thursday.

Freshman guard Kelly Fogarty scored 16 points and freshman forward Maeve Carroll contributed 14 points thanks to 6-for-7 shooting from the floor. Carroll also grabbed a game-high seven rebounds in 15 minutes.

Tanesha Sutton had 11 points, four rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes and Van Buren’s Parise Rossignol and Calais’ Maddy McVicar had nine and seven points, respectively, which are their career-highs.

McVicar had nine assists, six rebounds and two steals and didn’t turn the ball over while playing a team-high 27 minutes. Sophomore Sierra Tapley of Bar Harbor scored the first six points of her career.

Dor Saar dished out six assists to go with three rebounds, two steals and two points and Fanny Wadling chipped in with five rebounds and four points.

Junior guard Bianca Gutierrez, freshman guard Kailee Dowler and sophomore forward/center Tate Dolley from Machias each had 11 points for the Bengals. Gutierrez also had a team-high four rebounds, three assists and two steals while Dowler had three rebounds and three assists.

Rossignol nailed a 3-pointer off a Millan pass to open the game and trigger the 15-0 run.

Sutton followed with a layup off a Millan feed and Rossignol made it 7-0 by converting a Saar pass. Wadling had back-to-back baskets before Millan and Sutton capped the flurry with layups.

“We learned from our experience in the Stonehill game that anything can happen on any given night and the kids didn’t want that to happen again,” said UMaine coach Amy Vachon, referring to a season-opening 68-49 exhibition loss to NCAA Division II Stonehill (Mass.).

Micayla Hernandez’s 3-pointer off a pass from Alex Sanchez Moral pass supplied the Bengals with their first points after being held scoreless over the game’s first 5:04.

UMaine led 22-7 after the first quarter and expanded the lead to 50-20 at the half.

“We got the opportunity to play a lot of different kids. It’s nice to see kids who work hard in practice every day get a chance to play,” said Vachon. “A lot of people played well tonight. Maddy McVicar had nine assists and no turnovers and that’s fantastic. I was happy for her.”

UMaine won’t play again until it takes on the University of Miami in the Miami Tournament in Coral Gables, Florida on Nov. 24.

“We’ll take a couple of days off and then get ready for the meat of our schedule,” said Vachon.

The Hurricanes went 24-9 a year ago and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

