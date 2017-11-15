Modular home falls off truck, lands on edge of pond

Bridgton Police Department | BDN Bridgton Police Department | BDN

A modular home slid off a tractor-trailer in Bridgton and onto the shore of a pond.

A portion of North High Street near the bridge that passes over Moose Pond was limited to a single lane while police and the fire departments investigated the toppled home, which left a mess of wood and construction material on the roadway, police said.

A photo tweeted by Bridgton police at 12:26 p.m. shows the large, rectangular home tilted against the rocky edge of the pond, keeping it from plunging totally into the water.

Police received a call at 11:31 a.m. that a modular home fell off of a tractor-trailer and into the water, but would not confirm if it was totally submerged.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

