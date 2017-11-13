Republican says Senate should expel Roy Moore if he wins election after new sexual misconduct claims

The head of the Senate Republican campaign committee says if Roy Moore wins his race in Alabama, the Senate should vote to expel him.

Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado says in a statement that he believes the women who accused Moore of sexual misconduct and that they spoke with “courage and truth.” Gardner says what they recounted proves Moore is unfit to serve in the Senate and should not run for office.

Gardner says if Moore refuses to withdraw from the Alabama race and wins, “the Senate should vote to expel him, because he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate.”

Gardner’s comments come after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, similarly called for Moore to step down from his Senate race. The remarks also come against a backdrop of fresh allegations against the GOP candidate.

A new accuser has come forward, alleging that Moore assaulted her when she was 16. Moore calls that new allegation part of a “witch hunt” against him.

Moore’s campaign sent out a statement before a news conference Monday held by lawyer Gloria Allred and the latest accuser, Beverly Young Nelson.

The statement says Allred “is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt.” It says Moore is innocent and “has never had any sexual misconduct with anyone.” The statement reiterates that Moore “will pursue all legal options against these false claims.”

Nelson says Moore assaulted her when she was 16 and he offered her a ride home from a restaurant where she worked.

Her statement follows a Washington Post report that the 70-year-old Moore had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued three other teenagers decades earlier.

The latest accuser of Alabama Republican Roy Moore says the Senate candidate assaulted her when he offered her a ride home one night in the late 1970s.

Nelson says she was a 16-year-old high school student working at a restaurant where Moore was a regular. She says Moore groped her, touched her breasts and locked the door to keep her inside his car. She said he squeezed her neck while trying to push her head toward his crotch and that he tried to pull her shirt off.

She said he finally relented and, as she fell or was pushed out of the car, warned her no one would believe her if she spoke about the encounter.

She said she was a student at Southside High School and worked at the Olde Hickory House and that Moore was a regular customer. He sat in the same seat night after night.

Alabama’s governor says there are no plans to change the date of the special election for the Senate, considering the allegations against Moore.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Monday: “The election date is set for Dec. 12.”

The governor office has said since Saturday that she is not considering moving the election.

Ivey says she plans for now to vote for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, but added that “there may be some more facts to come out.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook.