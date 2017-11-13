UMaine names four candidates for top post at Machias campus

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

University of Maine officials are homing in on the first leader of its Machias campus since it took oversight of the Down East university.

The University of Maine on Monday publicly identified four finalists for the Machias head of campus post. Candidates will visit the Orono and Machias campuses during the next few weeks.

The finalists are:

Richard Glejzer, the provost and faculty dean at Vermont’s Marlboro College. Prior to that post, he was chairman of the English department at Central College near Chicago. His campus visits will be Friday, Nov. 17.

Elizabeth Mauch, a mathematics professor at the University of Central Pennsylvania, will visit on Wednesday, Nov. 29. She also has worked as dean of the college of education at Pennsylvania’s Bloomsburg University.

Andrew Egan will return stateside from his current Peace Corps post in Liberia for his campus visits on Friday, Dec. 1. Before his one-year Peace Corps posting, Egan served as chancellor and chief academic officer for Penn State Greater Allegheny in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

Heather Lattimer, executive director for the Institute for Entrepreneurship in Education, will visit Wednesday, Dec. 6. She spent most of her career to this point as a department chair, associate dean and program coordinator at the University of San Diego.

Each candidate will spend the first half of the day at the Orono campus before heading to Machias for a public question-and-answer session. Those meetings will be held from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. in Room 102 of the Science Building.

University officials want input from faculty, staff and community members after each candidate’s presentation, and will accept input online. Videos of each appearance will be posted on the campus’ website by Dec. 7. The deadline for feedback is Dec. 15.

The head of campus will serve as a figurehead and top administrator at UMM, and holds the title of vice president for academic affairs. More than 100 people from across the nation applied for the job, according to UMaine.

The university system also is in the midst of a search for the flagship’s next president, who will also serve as president of the University of Maine at Machias. President Susan Hunter, who has held the post since June 2014, is retiring.

The partnership between UMaine, the system’s largest campus, and Machias, its smallest, launched in July. It effectively brought the Machias school under the wing of the flagship campus, giving the UMaine president oversight of both campuses and moving some administrative functions under the auspices of UMaine.

