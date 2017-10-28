Woman killed in hunting related accident in Hebron

A 34-year-old woman was shot and killed in a hunting-related accident in Hebron on Saturday, the first day of the year that deer hunting with a firearm is permitted.

The Maine Warden Service is in the early stages of its investigation, but have identified the shooter as a 38-year-old hunter, according to Warden Service spokesman John MacDonald.

The victim has been identified, however officials are not yet releasing her name.

MacDonald said the incident took place this morning off the Greenwood Mountain Road, where the woman was about 200 to 300 yards off the road in a wooded area. The Warden Service is still trying to determine what the woman was doing in that area.

The hunting party that the shooter was a part of called in the accident.

MacDonald said this is the first fatal hunting related accident to occur in Maine in four years.

No further details were immediately available Saturday afternoon.

