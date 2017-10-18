St. Clair buys home in Maine’s 2nd District, nine days after launching campaign there

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

The man whose family helped create Maine’s national monument has bought a home in the district he hopes to represent in Congress.

Democrat Lucas St. Clair and his wife, Yemaya, on Oct. 11 finalized the purchase of a four-bedroom, ranch-style home in Hampden. The sale price was not disclosed, but the value of the 4.59-acre property is $430,800, according to town records.

Making his first run for elected office, the 39-year-old son of Burt’s Bees entrepreneur Roxanne Quimby is capitalizing on his success creating Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, but has been branded by Republicans as a moneyed outsider to the district. He had lived in Portland and in Washington state for several years.

His campaign spokesman, David Farmer, stressed the Democrat’s Maine roots in describing the house as a good location for St. Clair, who is paid to run the Quimby family’s nonprofit foundation, Elliotsville Plantation.

“A lot of the conservation work that they do is in the Katahdin region, Mount Desert Island and Greenville,” Farmer said. “It’s also not far from where he grew up in Dover-Foxcroft.”

Built in 2005, St. Clair’s new home encompasses 2,907 square feet. It adjoins a 98.37-acre woodlot and is near Hampden Country Club and Patten Pond, according to town records.

St. Clair is competing with five other Democrats for the party’s nomination to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in November 2018.

Poliquin, a two-term incumbent with a wide fundraising lead over the Democrats, is also reportedly in transition. His family’s home for generations, off Snow Pond Road in Oakland, has been up for sale since August, said his campaign spokesman, Brent Littlefield.

Like St. Clair, Poliquin was painted as an outsider to the 2nd Congressional District when he first ran in 2014. His primary residence had been in a $3.4 million mansion in Georgetown, which is in Maine’s 1st Congressional District. He now lists the Oakland home as his official residence.

The Constitution and federal law do not require individuals to reside in the congressional district they represent.

Poliquin is selling the Oakland home to downsize now that his son has finished college. He hopes to remain in the Belgrade Lakes region, Littlefield said.