Skowhegan field hockey standout commits to Hofstra

Skowhegan Area High School sweeper Haley Carter, who owns the school record for defensive saves with 64, has verbally committed to attend Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, on an athletic scholarship.

Carter has been a four-year starter for Maine Sports Hall of Fame coach Paula Doughty’s Indians, who have won two consecutive state Class A championships and will be the top seed for the Class A North playoffs thanks to their 13-1 record.

With senior Carter anchoring the defense, the Indians have allowed just five goals and have posted 10 shutouts this fall.

“She’s got it all,” said Doughty. “She has excellent hand-eye coordination and total field vision. She never gives up. She’ll do anything she can to make a stop.

“She’s also like having a coach on the field. I’m really going to miss her.”

Carter said there were several reasons behind her decision to attend Hofstra, including its location on Long Island.

“After college, I think there will be great job opportunities there,” said Carter, who intends to study economics and finance.

“I also loved the coaching staff,” said Carter referring to head coach Kathy DeAngelis and associate head coach Courtney Veinotte.

Veinotte’s mother, Tammie, is an assistant coach at Skowhegan while Courtney Veinotte is in her first season on the staff at Hofstra after spending six seasons in a similar capacity at the University of Maine.

Carter said she got to meet her future teammates this summer.

“I felt like it was right for me. I loved the school,” she said.

Carter, who plays for the Waterville-based Maine Majestix field hockey club, has taken on more of a leadership role for the Indians this season.

“We have such a young team, I feel I’ve had to step up this year,” said Carter.

In preparation for next fall, Carter said she intends to amp up her workouts in order to get “faster and stronger.”

She said she is “really happy” about setting the defensive saves record.

Her going to Hofstra is contingent upon her being accepted into the school and meeting NCAA eligibility requirements.