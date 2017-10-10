Police arrest suspect who sparked standoff at empty Portland hotel room

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

Portland police arrested a man suspected of domestic violence who sparked a 12-hour standoff Monday at a Portland hotel room that turned out to be empty, the Maine State Police said Tuesday afternoon.

Vincent Teruel, 40, was wanted in connection with an alleged domestic violence assault, according to police.

Teruel checked into a room at the Motel 6 in Portland on Monday, the morning after the alleged assault. Police descended on the property and evacuated guests from the entire fourth floor and most of the third floor as a precaution, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Police believed that Teruel might have been armed, which is one of the reasons the hotel was evacuated, McCausland said. Police later found the gun elsewhere.

The concern that Teruel might be armed prompted a lengthy standoff that ended late Monday night when police entered the hotel room only to find no one there. After the room was cleared, the roughly three dozen hotel guests who had been evacuated were allowed to return to their rooms.