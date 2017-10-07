Stephen King likens VP Pence to ‘a soap opera villain’

Olivier Douliery | TNS | BDN Olivier Douliery | TNS | BDN

Stephen King may be getting some ideas on how to describe the villain in his next novel.

The famous Maine author tweeted on Saturday about Vice President Mike Pence’s appearance, suggesting that he resembles a stereotypical bad guy.

“Mike Pence looks like a soap opera villain—the untrustworthy doctor with a roving eye. It’s the hair. And that always stern expression,” King tweeted.

This isn’t the first time King has tweeted about the vice president.

“What is it with Mike Pence? Every time I see him on TV, his face looks bigger,” the “IT” writer tweeted in February.

“If Trump and Pence really cared about women’s rights & empowerment, they would respect and support a woman’s right to choose,” King tweeted in March.

Earlier this week, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would criminalize abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for instances where the life of the mother is at risk and in cases involving rape or incest. The bill will now face the Senate.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced a policy that will allow more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections.