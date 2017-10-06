SUV crashes into horse-drawn buggy on Maine road

Courtesy of Town of Whitefield | BDN Courtesy of Town of Whitefield | BDN

A sport utility vehicle rear-ended a horse-and-buggy on East River Road in Whitefield on Wednesday morning, causing damage to both vehicles but no injuries.

George C. Bronn, 40, of Whitefield, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet SUV north on East River Road at the time of the incident, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Dennison. Henry Miller, 24, of Whitefield, was operating a horse and buggy north on East River Road in front of Bronn.

Bronn was the sole occupant of the SUV. There were two passengers in the horse-and-buggy: Jerry Miller, 23, of Heuvelton, N.Y., and Paul Troyer, 25, of De Kalb Junction, N.Y.

The buggy was beginning to round a corner on East River Road at the time of the accident, according to Dennison. Bronn saw the buggy and braked and swerved in an attempt to avoid it, but the front passenger side of the SUV struck the rear end of the buggy.

The buggy went into the northbound ditch. All three occupants were ejected, according to Dennison. The SUV skidded into the southbound lane before coming to rest. The accident occurred at 10:06 a.m.

There were no injuries to the occupants of either vehicle or to the horse drawing the buggy, according to Dennison. The buggy sustained about $3,000 of damage and the SUV “several thousand” dollars of damage.

Bronn faces a Class D charge of operating after suspension – habitual offender, according to Dennison.

Bronn was wearing a seat belt.

Dennison was the investigating officer. The collision did not affect traffic except for a brief time during the removal of the buggy from the ditch.

Buggies have become a common sight in Whitefield since the arrival of Amish settlers in March.

Dennison said the buggies have reflectors and carry lanterns after dark.

“People have to slow down and be more aware of where things are when they’re driving,” he said.

The Whitefield Board of Selectmen plans to discuss the accident during its regular meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10.