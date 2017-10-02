Aroostook
October 02, 2017
Mainers honeymooning in Vegas safe after mass shooting

By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Courtesy of Kristin Damboise | BDN
Newlyweds Kristin and Dustin Damboise of Caribou are pictured Sunday in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, just hours before a man shot into the crowd of 22,000 killing 58 and wounding over 515 others. The Damboises escaped unharmed.

A Caribou couple survived the country music concert that became the site of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Kristin and Dustin Damboise chose Las Vegas as a honeymoon destination after getting married two weeks ago because they wanted to see the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where 37 country bands played for thousands over three days.

“That was the main reason we went,” Kristin Damboise, a nursing student at the University of Fort Kent, said Monday. “We are just glad we are safe.”

Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on the concert crowd shortly after 10 p.m. from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, leaving 58 dead and at least 515 injured, officials said Monday. He later killed himself, according to officials.

At least two New Englanders were reportedly among the victims, including Rhonda LeRocque, 42, of Tewksbury, Mass., and Vermont native Sandy Casey, 35.

 

