Travel site names Wells Maine’s top nature destination

WELLS, Maine — This coastal community was recently named the top spot in Maine on Expedia.com’s list of best destinations for nature lovers.

“It is a real honor in a state like Maine that has so many other communities that would also qualify for this recognition,” said Town Manager Jonathan Carter.

The website scoured the country to find the best places to access nature in every state, and included places like: King Salmon, Alaska; Kipahulu, Maui, Hawaii; Sun Valley, Idaho; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana on the list.

Expedia called out Wells Harbor in the recognition, listing its opportunities to launch kayaks, canoes and sailboards for free. “Dig your toes in the sand at Wells Beach, Crescent Beach and Drake’s Island Beach,” the website also read, in part.

Expedia.com mentioned the hiking trails at Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge and Wells Reserve at Laudholm as other reasons to visit the town.

“Wells has an active conservation community that has worked to protect a variety of habitats, from salt marsh to pine-oak forest and from sand beach to heath land,” said Scott Richardson, communications director at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm.

“Thanks to these efforts, being close to nature is easy in this town,” he said.

Other Northeast towns mentioned on the Expedia.com list included: Block Island, Rhode Island; Cooperstown, New York; Laporte, Pennsylvania; Charlemont, Massachusetts; Hartford, Connecticut; Lincoln, New Hampshire; Woodstock, Vermont; Wilmington, Delaware; Oakland, Maryland; and Vernon, New Jersey.

“The grandeur of nature is the best medicine for the daily grind, so we say get out there and heal thyself,” the website read, in part.