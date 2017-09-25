Bangor on pace for warmest September ever recorded

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

This month is projected to be the warmest September on record for Bangor, according to National Weather Service statistics.

The average temperature projected for this month is 65.5 degrees, which would break the previous record from 1961 by two tenths of a degree if the temperatures stay high.

Record-setting temperatures of nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit the past few days in Bangor and elsewhere in Maine have had residents throughout the state looking for ways to beat the heat, despite the relatively cool summer technically coming to an end last week. The highest temperature record in September in Maine is 99 degrees in Bangor on Sept. 7, 1945, NWS online statistics indicate.

Several places in northern Maine tied or broke date-specific records for warmth by a few degrees over the weekend and could do so again on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures in Bangor hit 85 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday and 89 on Sunday, breaking records that date back respectively to 1989 and 1930. Caribou and Houlton in Aroostook County tied records on Saturday and then, along with Millinocket, exceeded them on Sunday. Houlton and Millinocket each registered 87 degrees on Sunday, while Caribou registered 85.

Augusta also set a record on Sunday of 87 degrees, breaking a record of 85 set in 1961.

Portland and Gray registered temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s over the weekend but were a few degrees short of setting records.

Temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s predicted for Monday would tie or break Sept. 25 records for Bangor, Caribou, Houlton and Millinocket. For Tuesday, however, similar predicted temperatures are not expected to break records at those locations, all of which had their Sept. 26 records set in 2007.

Forecasters say it could be the second-warmest September in Caribou with a projected average temp of 61.6 degrees, which would be just one-tenth of a degree shy of the average from September 1999.

Caribou already has set a dryness record for the month, with no measurable rain for the past 15 days. The old record for September was 12 straight days without rain in 2009.