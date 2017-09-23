Auburn police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

An Anson motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car driven by a New Gloucester man on Court Street early Friday evening, according to police.

Reginald Clement, 54, was traveling east on his 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle shortly before 6 p.m. when a westbound 2006 Chrysler driven by Steve Primavera, 33, struck him near 451 Court St., according to Auburn Deputy Police Chief Jason Moen.

Clement was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he later died from his injuries, Moen said. Primavera was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Maine State Police are assisting with the accident reconstruction.

