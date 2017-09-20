UMaine wide receiver reinstated from suspension

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

University of Maine junior wide receiver Micah Wright, who in August was suspended along with running back Darian Davis-Ray and defensive lineman Uchenna Egwuonwu for alleged violations of the UMaine student code of conduct, has been reinstated.

Davis-Ray was reinstated five weeks ago after sitting out two weeks but Egwuonwu is still serving a suspension.

While suspended, the players are not allowed to practice with the team or participate in other team functions.

“Micah Wright is eligible to practice and resume other team activities, effective Sept. 20,” UMaine spokeswoman Margaret Nagle said in an email.

“The status is unchanged on the third student-athlete, Uchenna Egwuonwu,” said Nagle, who added that the university does not comment on student conduct proceedings.

At the time of the suspensions, Nagle said in an email that she wasn’t aware of any law enforcement actions, on or off campus, that were tied into the suspensions.

“The Student Conduct Office investigation is in response to a student complaint,” wrote Nagle.

Orono police spokesman Pete Wentworth said the department didn’t have a record of any of the three players being arrested in August, while UMaine police referred an inquiry on the situation to Nagle.

UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak said he didn’t know what Wright’s status would be for Saturday’s Colonial Athletic Association game at James Madison.

“We’re just going to take it day by day,” said Harasymiak. “We’ll see how he does [Wednesday] and we’ll go from there.”

Harasymiak was glad to have him back and said Wright was also happy to rejoin the team.

“He missed it,” said Harasymiak.

UMaine sports information director Tyson McHatten said Wright would not be made available to talk to the media on Wednesday.

It marked the second time in their careers that Wright and Davis-Ray had been suspended. Both ran into trouble during the 2016-2017 school year.

Davis-Ray had been suspended for one game for violating the student code of conduct while Wright missed the first two games of the 2016 season.

Wright had been arrested on a disorderly conduct charge in May 2016 stemming from his behavior at a party.

In a plea agreement with the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office, that charge was dismissed and Wright admitted to a civil offense of illegal possession of alcohol. He was fined $300.

Wright was an All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team wide receiver last season and was a second-team punt returner. He was a preseason All-CAA selection.

Wright was UMaine’s leading receiver for the second straight year in 2016 with 44 catches for 688 yards and seven touchdowns. His seven touchdowns ranked second in the league and he was third in yards per game (76.4).

He averaged 11.1 yards per punt return, which was best in the league.

Wright caught 61 passes for 818 yards and five touchdowns in 2015 and was an All-CAA second-team pick. He was a STATS FCS Freshman Player of the Year finalist. He was named UMaine’s offensive player of the year.

UMaine departs Friday to play defending national Football Championship Subdivision champion and top-ranked James Madison at Harrisonburg, Virginia.