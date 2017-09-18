Fire forces evacuation of luxury oceanfront hotel

Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13 | BDN Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13 | BDN

A fire that burned the Inn by the Sea in Cape Elizabeth is under investigation.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the inn on Route 77, which is near Crescent Beach.

Guests who were just getting ready for bed said they heard the alarms.

“My wife, who has excellent smell, could smell some of the smoke so we knew something serious was happening,” John Ross, visiting from Toronto, said. “There were definitely flames and smoke coming out of the top of the building next door from the roof. There was no question there was a significant fire up there.”

The inn was evacuated and no one was hurt. Guests were ultimately allowed back into their rooms, Lexie O’Connor of WGME, CBS 13, reported. An official from the inn told O’Connor the damage was contained to one or two units in a back building at the resort property.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.