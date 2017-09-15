Husband of Maine state rep who died will seek to succeed her

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

AUGUSTA, Maine — The husband of the late Rep. Gina Mason said Friday that he’s running to replace her in the Maine House of Representatives.

Rick Mason, a 60-year-old Republican from Lisbon Falls who runs an excavation business, will seek his party’s nomination to replace his wife, who was a first-term legislator representing Lisbon when she died suddenly last week at age 57.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap’s office said Friday that the election to replace Gina Mason will be during the regularly scheduled Maine general election on Nov. 7.

Rick Mason would have to be chosen by a local party committee to win the nomination. Democrats, Green Independents and Libertarians also will be able to nominate candidates for the special election.

Lisa Ward, who chairs Lisbon’s Democratic committee, said no Democrat has officially declared to run for the party’s nomination, but she was sure that there would be a Democratic candidate. Rick Mason would likely be favored, though. His wife won with 58 percent of votes last year.

Rick Mason said that he “absolutely” thinks Gina would want him to run and that he wants to continue her service on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee and work to lower taxes and lessen regulations on businesses.

“There was no question when I made the decision,” he said. “My whole family’s excited. I just want to bring what we talked about to fruition.”

The Masons belong to a notable political family. Gina Mason succeeded her cousin, Dale Crafts, in the House. Her and Rick’s son is Maine Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason, R-Lisbon Falls, who is serving his fourth term and is preparing a 2018 gubernatorial run.