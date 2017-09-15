Blues and jazz festival returns to Old Orchard Beach

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

The weather Saturday calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s — perfect weather to enjoy the Blues and Jazz Festival, which will be held at The Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach.

The festival, which is in its fourth year, was in the past solely a blues festival, but was opened up this year to include jazz to appeal to a wider audience.

The festival runs from 12:30 to 6 p.m., with gates opening at noon at 7 Ballpark Way. Rain date is Sunday.

The headliner band is The Fogcutters, a Portland-based big band group.

The other bands playing on the lineup Saturday are swing blues band The Juke Joint Devils, blues and roots band Black Cat Road and Motown/Memphis soul band Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations.

“That’s going to be quite a build up to the end,” said event organizer and local musician Charlie Coulthard. “I can honestly say, this is the best group of bands yet. If anyone misses one of these bands, they’re missing out.”

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Children under 12 get in free if accompanied by an adult. There is lawn and stadium seating, and event goers are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on. No coolers, food or pets are allowed.

Food and beer will be sold at the show. The Ballpark concession stand will be open and there will be other food vendors at the festival as well. The Ballpark concessions will be offering a special treat that day, slices of fresh blueberry pie made with wild Maine blueberries and served a la mode, said Ballpark Manager Guy Fontaine.

There will also be face painting for children.

Both Fontaine and Coulthard are enthusiastic about the show, but admitted there had been a fear the festival wouldn’t go on this year, when the promoter from years past was unavailable. In order for the festival to go on, The Ballpark needed the backing from the town, which it received at a Town Council meeting in June.

Both event organizers are grateful for the town’s support, and said with the town backing the event, there’s now more support than ever from the local business community for the event.

The Brunswick, 39 West Grand Ave., will be hosting blues band Memphis Lightning at 7 p.m. for those who want to continue to listen to music after the festival is over.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets can also be purchased in advance at Jimmy the Greek’s restaurant or Potvin’s Market in Old Orchard Beach, Buckdancer’s Choice in Portland, Cowbell Burger Bar and Midtown Music in Biddeford, Madden Beverage and Redemption in Saco and Old Orchard Beach Town Hall.