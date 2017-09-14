On Deck, a sports calendar for Sept. 14, 2017|

BASEBALL

OLD TOWN — Registration open for Old Town Recreation Center’s Eastern Maine Fall Baseball League for children ages 8-11 or Little League age eligible and Junior League for ages 13-14 played on 50/70 or regulation-size field, with teams from surrounding areas playing games on weekends; 10-game regular season plus playoffs; $60 per person, $175 for team; for complete league rules and registrations, visit www.oldtownrec.com or reach director Adam Mahaney via email at adam@oldtownrec.com or visit www.facebook.com/EasternMEFallBaseball

BASKETBALL

Eastern Maine Board #111 of IAABO Certified Basketball Officials is seeking individuals in the region area who are interested in becoming a certified basketball official. Classes will be offered in Hampden, Corinna, East Millinocket, Ellsworth and Rockland/Thomaston. The first class will be on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden for all those in who wish to become certified, then the dates and times for the regional classes will be announced. The class involves 16-20 hours of classroom work on the rules, a written rules test, then participants would have two sessions of floor work culminating in a floor test of officiating an actual game. There is a course fee of $110, which includes rulebooks, class materials and all testing. Individuals interested should contact Dave Ames, Board 111 Interpreter, to request an information sheet and application. E-mail at damesref@tidewater.net or call 789-5118.

PRESQUE ISLE — Eastern Maine Board 150 of basketball officials will hold classes starting on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at Presque Isle High School. Classes run through Dec. 4 and are $40. If interested log onto www.iaabo150.org or call 207-227-2122.

AUGUSTA — The fourth annual Dirigo Fall Basketball League will start play on Sept. 30 and run through Oct. 28. The pick and play series lets teams play one or both days on a weekend. Fees are $125 for two games per day, or $250 for four games on a weekend. Games will be held from Bangor to Saco. The league is open to teams in grades 3-12. For more information email mainehoops@gmail.com or call Lenny at 207-749-9492.

LINCOLN — Basketball On Court Training offers skill development in groups of one, two and three. For more info contact Brian McDormand 290-7641.

HIKING

BLUE HILL — Bagaduce Hiking Challenge and Celebration, organized by Blue Hill Heritage Trust and Maine Coast Heritage Trust, invites community members and visitors to explore Bagaduce by hiking all eight Bagaduce Watershed Trails under conservation with the two land trusts. Hike all eight, making note on each trail of the “secret image” posted on it. Take a photo with your phone, write it on a piece of paper or memorize it and enter a drawing to win a prize during a community party 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Strong Brewing Co. in Sedgwick. For information about the hiking challenge or celebration, contact Blue Hill Heritage Trust at info@bluehillheritagetrust.org or by calling 374-5118.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey is accepting registrations for its Learn to Skate and Learn to Play Hockey sessions. There will be two, 12-week sessions and participants can sign up for one session or both. They will be held on Sundays at 12:40 p.m. The first session is Oct. 29 at the Penobscot Ice arena located at 90 Acme Rd. The cost is $75 per session. New this year, 3-year-olds skate for $33. The second session starts mid-January. Registration is open for all our other teams including Mites, Squirts, Peewees, Girls U10, U12 and U14, and Bantams. For more information contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org, Paul Pangburn at Pangburn11@gmail.com or George Bishop atgirlscoordinator@brewerhockey.org. Rental gear and scholarship funds available. To register visit brewerhockey.org

ROAD RACES

BANGOR — Wellspring 5K Race for Recovery, 10 a.m., Sept. 17, Bangor Waterfront, walkers welcome.

BANGOR — Race for Myeloma 2017 5K, 9:50 a.m., Sept. 23, registration fee $25 www.active.com for registration, race starts 9:50 a.m., 10 a.m., walkers at James Doughty School, 143 Fifth Street Bangor, contact: raceformyelomabangor@gmail.com

OLD TOWN — Old Town-Orono YMCA Riverfest 5K, 8 a.m., Sept. 30, register online at www.raceentry.com, preregistration is $12 for students, $15 for adults, $20 for a family or on race day, $15, $18 and $25.

SOCCER

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its 2017 Fall Soccer Program. Teams will practice one day per week and play games on Saturday mornings at the Union Street Athletic Complex. Open to children in grades K-1, 2-3 and 4-6. The fee is $45 for Bangor residents, $55 for non-residents. There will be a meet and greet on Saturday, Sept. 16. No registrations will be accepted on this date. Register online at www.BangorParksandRec.com or at 647 Main St. For information, call 992-4490.

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is looking for coaches for its youth Fall Soccer Program. Teams practice one day per week and play Saturday mornings. If you are interested, call Tim at 992-4493 or email at tim.baude@bangormaine.gov

BANGOR — Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Soccer Shoot will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at John Bapst Memorial High School soccer field on Mount Hope Avenue. Four age groups are 7U, 8 and 9, 10 and 11, and 12 and 13, and refers to ages as of Aug. 1, 2017. Signup begins at noon. For information and in the event of rain, contact Daryl at ddawsonbreweredu.org.

TRIATHLON

SOUTH FREEPORT — The 14th annual Lobsterman Triathlon takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Winslow Park. The nationally recognized USAT-sanctioned event attracts athletes from across the United States and Canada. The Lobsterman Triathlon includes an authentic Maine lobster bake following the race. Athletes will complete a 0.93-mile swim, a 24.7-mile bike and a 6.2-mile run. LobsterJAM athletes will compete in a separate wave, in a smaller field of athletes, all whom are raising funds for a good cause. Athletes can compete in the individual Olympic race, as part of an Olympic relay or in the Olympic Aquabike. Every athlete participating in the LobsterJAM will be raising a minimum of $150. To register go to http://www.lobstermantri.com/register/lobsterjam_2/