Video: Watch Lewiston and Auburn debate whether to merge the Twin Cities

Danielle McLean | BDN Danielle McLean | BDN

Robert Reed, representing the Coalition Opposed to Lewiston-Auburn Consolidation, and Gene Geiger, chairman of the Lewiston-Auburn Joint Charter Commission and representing One LA, will debate the proposed merger of the cities of Lewiston and Auburn.

The debate, which begins 6 p.m. Thursday, is hosted by the Sun Journal and Lewiston Public Library.

[Aubiston, Lewburn or how it’s always been? Lewiston-Auburn merger hinges on civic identity]

Residents of the Twin Cities will vote in November whether to merge. If the Lewiston-Auburn effort succeeds, it will be the first time two Maine cities have merged in almost a century. The last time two municipalities merged was in 1922, when the towns of Dover and Foxcroft united as Dover-Foxcroft.

Lewiston and Auburn have a long history of failed mergers that dates back to 1869, when Auburn residents voted 299-283 against a referendum to join Lewiston. Just in the last 20 years, three other citizen commissions — in 1996, 2006 and 2009 — created a roadmap for how city officials could merge Lewiston and Auburn, along with the benefits of doing so, but the merger proposals never went to voters.

[Here’s what Lewiston, Auburn can expect as they consider merging]

Proponents argue a merger will make local government more efficient while providing a similar level of service at a lower cost, and that a combined population would give the Twin Cities more political clout at the state and federal levels.

But opponents aren’t comforted by promises of cost savings and efficiencies, fearing that each city will lose their distinct identities if the Twin Cities merge.

You can read a draft of the joint charter here.

You can read the joint charter commission’s recommendations and rationale for merging here.

You can read an analysis of the options and impacts of consolidation by New York-based consultant firm CGR here.