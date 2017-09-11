Susan Collins addresses visa cuts, Maine shipyard upgrades in wide-ranging talk

The York Weekly | BDN The York Weekly | BDN

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Friday the situation in Washington since President Donald Trump took office is “chaotic” and fluid, easily “the most extraordinary political environment I’ve ever seen in my 20 years of service.”

But she also sees perhaps some hopeful bipartisan signs in the wake of the Republican failure to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Collins, R-Maine, was at York County Community College Friday morning to speak with business, legislative and community members. In a wide-ranging talk then and later in a separate interview with Seacoast Media Group, Collins addressed topics from health care to climate change, from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to the H-1B and J1 visa programs for temporary workers — a significant concern to coastal York County tourist businesses.

The senator called the climate in Washington “extremely fast-paced and chaotic. An issue one day may be completely replaced by another issue the next day. It’s a difficult environment.”

“I often have to remind myself to focus on what is important to Maine and our country and put aside all the chaos,” she added. “I have to be careful not to get distracted by the crisis of the moment. President Trump has such a different style from any president I’ve ever dealt with, Republican or Democrat. I’m still not used to it.”

As for Congress, she said she found it “encouraging” that the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee this week started to hold hearings on strengthening the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplace. A member of that committee, she said the hearings have a decidedly bipartisan tone to them — and are perhaps a sign of things to come.

“I think that we have learned lessons by the process used on the (Senate) healthcare bill,” which she helped to defeat over the summer, one of three Republicans to do so. She faulted her party’s leadership for putting forward “sweeping changes” to the ACA “with not a single hearing to evaluate the consequences.”

“The legislative process can be messy and time consuming and very difficult, but the fact is when you’re dealing with major legislation, it’s much better to go through the regular legislative process” of public hearings and floor debate. “That’s how you get legislation that will stand the test of time.”

She said it’s her hope that “as we turn to tax reform and infrastructure, we will have learned those lessons and can take a thoughtful, open and inclusive approach,” she said.

Although “his timing was horrendous,” she gave President Trump credit for forcing the issue on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, policy. She said a six-month window to act is daunting with everything else on Congress’s plate, but she said the decision rightly rests with Congress and not with the executive branch.

“I believe that Congress needs to act quickly to remove the uncertainty for these young people who were brought to this country through no decision of their own at very young ages,” she said. “We should give them a path to citizenship as long as they are good residents of this country.”

There was a definite concern among audience members about the future of the H-1B visa and the J1 student visa temporary worker programs — both of which have been targeted by Trump for possible elimination. Collins was meeting later on Friday with York County tourist business owners, who she said have probably been hit harder than in any other part of Maine.

She took exception with the president for capping H-1B visas, leaving many businesses in the lurch. “Sometimes the executive branch doesn’t always follow the intent of Congress,” she said. Regarding the J1 program, she said just this week, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved a bill telling the State Department that it can’t make changes to the program without bringing them to the committee. “I do recognize this is a real problem,” she said.

Regarding Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, she said its future is “very bright.” She met with Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer recently, and said the Navy captain who escorted her into the secretary’s office told her, ”‘I wish all of our subs were going to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.’ That was gratifying to hear.”

She said Trump and Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, have both intimated they would like to see another base realignment and closure commission. “I remain adamantly opposed to that. We never achieve the savings that are promised. I can’t tell you how many Naval officers have told me that they wished the Brunswick Naval Air Station still existed. There were some real mistakes made.”

The next great infrastructure challenge for the shipyard is going to be improvements to the dry docks to accommodate the Virginia class submarines. “All four public shipyards need work on their dry docks.” She said the Navy just completed a study on its infrastructure, a study she has not yet seen, “but my belief is that it will set a path forward to making investments” in this area.

Finally, she said she is still weighing her options about whether to run for governor, with Mainers she meets both telling her to stay put in the Senate and encouraging her to seek the Blaine House. She is expected to make a decision by the end of the month.