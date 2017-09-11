Portland police investigating homicide of homeless man

Portland Police Department | BDN Portland Police Department | BDN

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

PORTLAND, Maine — A homeless man was killed in downtown Portland during the early hours of Sunday morning, according to city police.

Police began investigating the death of Sunao Thomas Yamada Jr., after his body was found in front of 19 Temple St. soon before 5 a.m. Sunday. Following an autopsy, the state medical examiner’s office has ruled that the 54-year-old died by homicide, police said in a statement.

Police said they believe Yamada was killed around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. Around that time people saw him with a thin, dark-haired white man who appeared to be about 6 feet tall and between 25 and 30 years old, according to the statement.

Police did not provide further information on the cause of Yamada’s death.

Police say Yamada spent time around Temple Street and Monument Square. They are seeking information about his death and security camera footage that shows the area around Monument Square and Temple, Free and Middle streets.

The Portland Police Department can be reached at 207-874-8575.