UMaine football team dominates Bryant in home opener

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine’s football team needed some second-half dramatics to rally past Bryant University last season, but it took care of business early on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore running back Josh Mack rushed for 212 first-half yards and three touchdowns and and redshirt freshman quarterback Chris Ferguson threw two first-half TD passes to Earnest Edwards as the Black Bears built a 43-5 halftime lead en route to a 60-12 victory at Alfond Stadium.

The 43 first-half points were the most for UMaine since 2003 and the 60 points are the most since the Black Bears beat Delaware 62-28 in 2013.

The Black Bears racked up 536 yards of total offense.

UMaine (1-1) is off next weekend before taking on defending Football Championship Subdivision champion James Madison at Harrisonburg, Virginia on Sept. 23.

Mack finished with 255 rushing yards on 13 carries and three TDs and Ferguson completed 8 of 17 passes for 150 yards and three scores and was not intercepted.

Bryant turned the ball over eight times as the Black Bears came away with five interceptions and made three fumble recoveries.

UMaine scored on its first two possessions and never looked back.

A poor punt gave the Black Bears good field position with their first possession and they covered 55 yards on just five plays. Ferguson connected with a wide-open Jared Osumah for 33 yards on the opening play and he capped the drive with an 11-yard TD pass to Edwards on a crossing route.

The hosts capitalized after Charles Mitchell’s fumble recovery on a botched reverse set UMaine up at the Bulldogs’ 38-yard line.

Two plays later, Ferguson linked up with an open Julian Dunn on a 31-yard pass then threw a 31-yard scoring pass to Edwards, who juggled the ball before securing it in the end zone before going out of bounds.

Bryant marched to the UMaine 1-yard line, but Jason Matovu stacked up Devin Ray for a two-yard loss and Darrius Hart held him to no gain on the next play, forcing Bryant to settle for Gavin Rowley’s 21-yard field goal.

That was as close as the Bulldogs were to get.

Mack burst off the right side for a 66-yard TD run to make it 20-3 but Kenny Doak’s low extra-point kick was blocked and returned by Torrey Dixon for two points.

Only 21 seconds later, defensive end Dakota Tarbox hit Bryant quarterback Price Wilson’s arm just as he threw the ball and it floated into the arms of Darrius Hart, who returned in 35 yards for a touchdown.

UMaine safety Jason Matovu caused a Wilson fumble and recovered it at the B-13 and Mack dashed 13 yards on the next play for another score to make it 34-5.

Doak’s 33-yard field goal and Mack’s 60-yard TD run closed out the half.

Wilson threw a 59-yard TD pass to Jean Constant in the second half before Ferguson tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Drew Belcher, Doak kicked a 32-yard field goal and Sinmisola Demuren returned an interception 20 yards for a TD after Connor Walsh deflected Wilson’s pass.