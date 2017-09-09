‘The craziest game I have seen:’ Houlton girls nip Orono in key rematch

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times | BDN Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times | BDN

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times | BDN Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times | BDN

HOULTON, Maine — In a crazy game that lasted nearly four hours, had two lead changes and endured three, 30-minute weather delays, the Houlton girls soccer team outlasted Orono 3-2 Saturday in a rematch of last year’s Class C North championship.

Houlton’s Mia Hanning produced the game-winning goal with 16:19 to play in the second half with a nifty left-footed kick that found its way past Orono ’keeper Maggie Coutts to give the Shires the one-goal advantage.

Three times play was stopped by officials due to thunder. The first came at the end of the first half, with Orono up 1-0. Moments later, the skies opened up with a massive downpour, sending the two teams scattering.

Twice in the second half, play was stopped because of thunder, each time resulting in 30-minute delays.

“In my 12 years of coaching, this is probably the craziest game I have seen,” Houlton coach Tim Tweedie said. “I think we needed that first one at halftime because I don’t think we played a very good first half. We really needed to regroup.”

Tweedie said it was not easy for either team to ramp up play, only to have the game halted for 30 minutes twice in a half.

“Naturally, you worry about injuries and pulled muscles when you have to start and stop like that, but we were able to grind through it and come out with a win over a very good Orono squad,” he said.

Although early in the season, Saturday’s game carried significant implications for playoff seedings. Both teams sported 3-0 records and are considered among the top squads in the Class C North this fall.

“We are sort of a work in progress,” Orono coach Cyd Dyjak said. “We are in a different situation than we have been in a while (losing several players to graduation). Hopefully our kids will continue to learn this season.”

Orono’s Brynn Kenney gave the Red Riots a 1-0 lead 5:34 into the game on a miscommunication among Houlton’s back-line defenders.

Houlton’s Kolleen Bouchard tied the game seven minutes into the second half as she collected a pass from Sierra Hoops near the far post and one-timed it past Coutts. That lead proved short-lived as Orono’s Brooklynne White scored less than three minutes later on a pass from Becca Gallandt.

Amelia Ivey evened the game at 2-2 for Houlton with 18:54 to play with an unassisted goal.

Houlton’s Tessa Solomon made five saves on six Orono shots, while Coutts stopped four of 12 shots for the Red Riots.