Maine man arrested in killing of 4 people in Massachusetts

A 22-year old Rockport, Maine man has been arrested and is expected to be charged with murder in the deaths of four people in Groton, Massachusetts.

The suspect, Orion Krause, was arrested Friday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The Portland Press Herald is reporting that Krause is a Rockport resident who attended Camden Hills Regional High School.

A statement issued Friday by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office indicated that one man and three women were found dead Friday evening by Groton police at a house on Common Street.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the cause of death of all of the decedents was blunt force trauma,” officials said in the statement. “It is believed that all parties were known to each other and that this is a tragic incident of family violence.”

According to a report by NECN, police were called to the scene after Krause appeared naked and muddy at a neighbor’s house at around 6 p.m. Friday and told someone “I need help. I murdered four people.”

Krause is expected to be arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court, the Lowell Sun newspaper has reported.

A statement posted on Groton’s town website indicates that a vigil for the four victims will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, in an athletic field behind the local library on Main Street.