Man driving with cat crashes through Maine restaurant wall

Two people, a driver and a customer, were injured in Biddeford when a car struck the Wok and Roll Restaurant on Elm Street.

James Clark, 63, of Lewiston allegedly applied his foot to the accelerator rather than to the brake of his 2017 Nissan and hit the restaurant, injuring a man dining inside the restaurant, Biddeford Deputy police Chief JoAnne Fisk said.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Monday.

Fisk said the impact forced the front wall of the building inward, and the glass above it Tuesday showed a spiderweb of cracks.

The restaurant customer, who was not named by police, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with unspecified injuries.

Clark was taken to Southern Maine Medical Center. His cat, which was in the car with him, was taken to the Animal Welfare Society in West Kennebunk for safekeeping.

Police believe the crash may have been caused by a medical issue, Fisk said, but it remains under investigation by officers.

Fisk said the restaurant was secured after an examination by code officials.