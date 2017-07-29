Lewiston dog thrown out with trash gets makeover, new home

When he was brought to the Greater Androscoggin County Humane Society, the little Chihuahua was in terrible condition, with a severe infection in his mouth, rotting away his teeth.
The new owner of a dog found abandoned near a dumpster in Lewiston says she couldn’t be happier that “Motto” is part of her family.

Shelter workers and a foster family nursed him back to health, and Kim Nixon took it from there.

Nixon says she’s been working with animal shelters for years, and is hoping that Motto’s story will inspire other people to provide homes for abandoned animals.

 

