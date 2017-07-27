NY pair charged with murder in Mainer’s death won’t be back soon

Two New Yorkers charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found on the side of a Cherryfield road won’t be returned to Maine any time soon, according to New York authorities.

Carine Reeves, 37, and Quaneysha Greeley, 19, of New York City were arrested in Queens on Wednesday morning by local police and charged in connection with Shaw’s death, Maine State Police said Wednesday.

Greeley, who formerly lived in Lewiston, made her first court appearance late Wednesday afternoon in Queens Criminal Court on a fugitive from justice warrant, according to Kevin Ryan, director of communications for Queens County [New York] district attorney’s office.

Greeley refused to waive extradition to Maine, Ryan said. Greeley’s next court date is Aug 24. An extradition hearing could delay her return to face the murder charge for up to a year.

Reeves is expected to make his first court appearance on the fugitive from justice complaint Thursday in Queens Criminal Court. He also is facing an assault charge in New York, according to Ryan.

Even if he waives extradition, Reeves would not be returned to Maine until the assault charge is resolved.

The body of Sally Shaw, 55, was found around dawn July 19 on Route 193 by a passing motorist. Her abandoned rental car was found about 11 miles away with front-end damage at the intersection of Routes 193 and 9.

Maine State Police detectives drove to New York City on Tuesday to coordinate the arrests with local authorities, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Details about the crime and Shaw’s relationship to the defendants have not been released.

“There are a great deal of investigative details that we’re not talking about publicly at this point,” including “motive and cause of death,” McCausland said.

