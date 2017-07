A woman’s body was discovered Wednesday around dawn in Cherryfield.

The body was discovered along the side of Route 193 by a passing motorist, Stephen McCausland, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman confirmed.

State police, who are on the scene, have closed the road. The body was found a few miles from Route 1.

The circumstances surrounding her death are not yet known, he said.

