Rise Above Fest draws crowds to Bangor Waterfront

BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Skillet fans rock out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn fans listen to the band's set during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn's Jonathan Davis amps up the crowd during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn rocks out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn's Brian Welch rocks out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn's Jonathan Davis performs during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn's Reginald Arvizu performs during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn's Jonathan Davis sings during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn's Jonathan Davis performs during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn's Brian Welch rocks out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Seether fans rock out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Seether's Shaun Morgan rocks out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Seether's Shaun Morgan rocks out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Skillet's John Cooper amps up the crowd during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Skillet's Korey Cooper performs during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Skillet's John Cooper sings to the crowd during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn rocks out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn fans listen to their set during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn fans rock out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn's Brian Welch rocks out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Korn's Jonathan Davis performs during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Stone Sour fans enjoy their set during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Stone Sour fans rock out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Stone Sour's Corey Taylor performs during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Seether's Dale Stewart rocks out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Seether's Dale Stewart throws up the horns during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Seether's Dale Stewart rocks out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Seether fans rock out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Seether's Shaun Morgan rocks out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Skillet's Seth Morrison performs during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Skillet's John Cooper yells to the crowd during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Skillet's John Cooper sings to the crowd during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Skillet's John Cooper (right) and Korey Cooper perform during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Skillet's John Cooper amps up the crowd during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Fans rock out while Skillet performs during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Fans take photos while Skillet performs during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Skillet's Korey Cooper rocks out during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Skillet's Seth Morrison performs during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
BANGOR, Maine -- 07/22/2017 - Skillet plays their set during the fifth annual Rise Above Fest at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor Saturday. The two-day event benefits Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.
Posted July 23, 2017, at 9:26 p.m.

Concert goers flocked to the Bangor Waterfront Saturday and Sunday for the fifth Rise Above Fest, a yearly concert featuring metal and modern rock bands and benefiting suicide prevention organization SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education).

Expanded to two days this year, the concert on Saturday featured KORN, Stone Sour, Seether, Skillet, Falling in Reverse, Red Sun Rising, Crobot, Dragon Force, Cane Hill, Ded and Killer at Large.

Sunday artists included Shinedown, Halestorm, Theory of a Deadman, Hellyeah, All That Remains, Pop Evil, Starset, Avatar, Kyng and Black Map.

Seether’s lead singer, Shaun Morgan, started Rise Above Fest to raise money for SAVE following his brother’s death by suicide in 2007. Now in its fifth year in Bangor, the festival has raised more than $100,000 for suicide prevention.

 

