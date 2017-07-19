Verso paper mill in Jay makes 120 layoffs permanent

Verso Corp. has decided not to bring back 120 employees laid off earlier this year after the company idled its No. 3 paper machine in Jay.

Verso announced Tuesday it will shut down that machine permanently in response to declining demand for coated paper, used in magazines and other glossy publications.

The company announced last fall that it would make the layoffs permanent if it could not find sufficient customers for products coming off the No. 3 machine.

Verso CEO B. Christopher DiSantis said in a news release that the company is positioning its mill in Jay to focus on specialty paper products, like grease-resistant paper for packaging or wrapping food.

“Although the footprint of the Androscoggin Mill is getting smaller, we continue to take steps to position the facility as a leading producer for the growing specialty papers market,” DiSantis said.

The company said employees will receive severance and the company’s human resources team will begin scheduling individual meetings with employees to provide them more information.

