Microsoft highlights Maine as laboratory for expanding rural broadband

Microsoft’s president on Tuesday pointed to a partnership with the Machias-based Axiom Technologies as a key to proving that the tech giant can dramatically improve rural broadband service.

The company said Maine will host one of 12 pilot projects in which it will aim to close the gap in broadband internet service quality between rural and urban areas.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company believes the U.S. can close that gap in the next five years, in part by tapping into unused frequencies in the television broadcasting spectrum. Its other strategies include fixed wireless service and satellite services.

The announcement amplifies Microsoft’s existing work with Axiom, to which it previously awarded the company an Affordable Access Grant to develop service on unused television frequencies.

The company has studied that type of technology for years, working in 2014 with the Virginia-based Declaration Networks to try the technology that doesn’t require a line of sight to provide service.

The Camden-based Redzone Wireless launched in 2015 with a fixed-wireless Internet service using a spectrum set aside for educational institutions.

Smith on Tuesday said that using television white space to deliver internet connections held the most promise for rural areas, but other technologies could be cost effective in far-flung areas, too.

Across its 12 pilot projects, Microsoft said it hopes to connect 2 million more people to broadband internet service. It said it will make the upfront investments and then share in revenue from operators, to recoup that money.

The company said it will make its patented television white-space technology available to partners in those projects. The company also issued recommendations to federal policymakers, urging them to preserve at least three television channels for delivering internet service.